Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,311.78

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $33.90 million and $5,311.78 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,155.82 or 0.06986702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

