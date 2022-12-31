Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in December

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
