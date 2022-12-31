Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in December

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

