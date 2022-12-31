Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Update

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Apeiron Capital Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APN. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Apeiron Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment by 227,699.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,699 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Apeiron Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 141,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apeiron Capital Investment Price Performance

NYSE APN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Apeiron Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

About Apeiron Capital Investment

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

