Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $741,047.13 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

