Apollo Currency Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $728,840.37 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $728,840.37 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00066191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00056624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007618 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003467 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

