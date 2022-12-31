ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the November 30th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ARC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 117,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,863. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.04%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 42.8% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.