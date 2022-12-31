Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.10 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $66.93 million and $3.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065779 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056694 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023948 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007563 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
