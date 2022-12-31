Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,428,000 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 829,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 571.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $34.76 on Friday. Aritzia has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $49.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

