ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,319 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $98.07.

