Ark Price Hits $0.24 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $40.71 million and $3.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004376 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004293 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,103,906 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

