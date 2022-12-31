Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.15–$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$543.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.89 million. Asana also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.27 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird cut Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.
Asana stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Asana has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Asana by 29,355.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
