ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 637,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 203,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

