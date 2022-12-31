AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £125 by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £125 ($150.86) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.89) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($150.86) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.89) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £118 ($142.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £113.35 ($136.80).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at £112.18 ($135.38) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is £106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($99.13) and a one year high of £115.40 ($139.27). The firm has a market cap of £173.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,683.81.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.