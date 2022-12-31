Audius Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Audius has a total market cap of $119.10 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

