Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of NDA opened at €76.36 ($81.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.08. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 12-month high of €116.85 ($124.31).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

