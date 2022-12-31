Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 316.7 days.
Autogrill Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
About Autogrill
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autogrill (ATGSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.