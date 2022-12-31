Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 316.7 days.

Autogrill Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

