Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

ACLS stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

