Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBDO opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.