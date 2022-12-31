Band Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $50.24 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00008598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

