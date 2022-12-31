Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in December

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of China Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BACHY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

