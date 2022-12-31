Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $13.41 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.
About Bank of Communications
