Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 242.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

