Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,267 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties makes up about 2.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Easterly Government Properties worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.27. 1,048,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,251. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

