Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,871 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 76,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

