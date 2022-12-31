Barry Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

BWA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

