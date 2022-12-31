Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

