Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,261 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,821,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

JOF remained flat at $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

(Get Rating)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.