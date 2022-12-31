Barry Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 3.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. 137,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

