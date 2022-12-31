Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 920 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 133,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. 3,830,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

