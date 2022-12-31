Barry Investment Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,583 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.79. 3,835,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,265. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

