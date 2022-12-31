Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,159,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 4,501,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,346. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.89 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 40.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baytex Energy

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

