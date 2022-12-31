Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDRFY. Morgan Stanley raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($128.72) to €116.00 ($123.40) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($128.72) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

