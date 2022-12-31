Beldex (BDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.59 or 0.07251050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00066155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007671 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

