Bend DAO (BEND) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $38.26 million and $170,310.84 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

