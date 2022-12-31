BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,248 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

KO opened at $63.61 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.