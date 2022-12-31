BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,995,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

