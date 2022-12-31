BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 19.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.01 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.