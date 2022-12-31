BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,112,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.