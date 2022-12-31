BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,672 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.