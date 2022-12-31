BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

