BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,091 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 196,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

