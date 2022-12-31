BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,793 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,745,000 after buying an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after buying an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $55.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

