Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 2,710 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
