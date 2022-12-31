Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,088,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41.

