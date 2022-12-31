Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

