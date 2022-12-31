Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 8,334 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,139,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

