Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

