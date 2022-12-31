BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the November 30th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BIOLASE Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.65 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 118.42% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

