Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) were down 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 439,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 164,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Biotricity Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Biotricity had a negative return on equity of 6,795.29% and a negative net margin of 265.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

About Biotricity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biotricity by 26.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.