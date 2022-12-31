Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) were down 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 439,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 164,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Biotricity Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.86.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Biotricity had a negative return on equity of 6,795.29% and a negative net margin of 265.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Biotricity
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
Further Reading
