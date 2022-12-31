Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Birks Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 149,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

